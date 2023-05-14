Sunday, May 14, 2023
Update: Gatwick Airport Resumes Operations After Temporary Closure Amid Drone Scare

Update on the story Sussex News broke this afternoon.

In an unexpected turn of events this afternoon, operations at Gatwick Airport in West Sussex were disrupted after a suspected drone was spotted in close proximity to the airfield. The incident, which occurred just before 13:45 BST, prompted a temporary suspension of airport activities. Fortunately, normal operations resumed approximately 50 minutes later, alleviating concerns among stranded passengers.

During the disruption, a total of 12 inbound aircraft were redirected to alternative airports as a precautionary measure. However, airport authorities are optimistic that the majority of these flights will be able to return to Gatwick by Sunday, ensuring minimal inconvenience to passengers.

A Gatwick Airport spokesperson addressed the incident, emphasising the airport’s unwavering commitment to passenger safety. “Passenger safety is the airport’s absolute priority, and in accordance with established procedures, operations at London Gatwick were temporarily suspended at 13:44,” the spokesperson stated. The suspension aimed to facilitate investigations into the sighting of the suspected drone in close proximity to the airfield.

Thankfully, the investigations have concluded, and the airfield was declared safe and reopened at 14:35. This swift resolution allowed the resumption of normal flight activities, bringing relief to both airport officials and travelers alike.

Among the affected airlines, British Airways reported one flight that experienced disruptions. The flight initially landed at Stansted Airport, where it underwent refueling before returning to Gatwick.

