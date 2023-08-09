Update on Victim of Russell Street British Museum Stabbing Revealed

Police have provided an update on the condition of the victim who was stabbed outside the British Museum on August 8. The incident occurred at the junction of Russell Street and Museum Street at around 10am. Responding officers and London Ambulance Service crews rushed to the scene.

The victim, a 36-year-old man, was found injured and subsequently taken to the hospital for treatment. His condition was initially unknown. However, a spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police confirmed today that his condition has been assessed as not life-threatening.

In the aftermath of the incident, a 36-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm (GBH). The British Museum was evacuated and temporarily closed as a precaution following the incident. It has since reopened, implementing heightened security measures, including an intensified search operation.

Authorities have categorized the stabbing as an isolated incident, reassuring the public that there is no ongoing risk. They have also clarified that the incident is not being treated as terror-related.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police stated, “Police have arrested a 36-year-old man on suspicion of GBH following an incident at the junction of Great Russell Street and Museum Street around 10am on Tuesday 8 August. A 36-year-old man was treated for a stab wound to the arm at the scene and taken by London Ambulance Service to the hospital. His condition was later assessed as not life-threatening or life-changing.”

The spokesperson further emphasized that there is no remaining threat to the public and that the scene of the incident may remain in place for a significant portion of the day.

Authorities have urged anyone with information or relevant footage related to the incident to come forward and assist the police investigation. They can contact the police via the non-emergency number 101, quoting CAD number 2184/08AUG, or provide information anonymously through Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.

