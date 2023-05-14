Update: Southern Water Makes Significant Strides in Restoring Hardham Water Supply

Southern Water announces substantial progress in the restoration of the Hardham Water Supply, bringing hope to the community after recent disruptions. This morning, the company reported that the chlorine levels have stabilized, marking a significant milestone in the recovery process. As a result, the Hardham Water Supply Works is now operational.

The company’s focus now shifts to the crucial next steps of refilling the reservoirs and recharging the network. Acknowledging the need for a cautious and gradual approach, Southern Water has planned ongoing activities throughout the afternoon and evening to ensure a smooth restoration process.

During this recharge period, residents should anticipate intermittent water supply. Southern Water assures customers that these temporary interruptions are entirely normal and not a cause for concern. It is advised not to worry if water returns briefly and then disappears again during this phase. These fluctuations are an expected part of the recharge process.

Barring any unforeseen circumstances, Southern Water expects customers to see their water supply fully reinstated within the next 24 hours.

In addition, Southern Water maintains its commitment to supporting vulnerable customers. Water deliveries to those registered under the Priority Services Register (PSR) continue without interruption. For vulnerable customers who require priority access to bottled water but are not currently on the PSR, Southern Water extends an invitation to sign up for the Priority Services Register. By contacting the dedicated team at 0330 303 0368, individuals can be added to the emergency delivery list, ensuring their urgent needs are met.