Sunday, May 14, 2023
Sunday, May 14, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UKNIP247

Home BREAKING Update: Southern Water Makes Significant Strides in Restoring Hardham Water Supply

Update: Southern Water Makes Significant Strides in Restoring Hardham Water Supply

by uknip247
Update: Southern Water Makes Significant Strides In Restoring Hardham Water Supply

Southern Water announces substantial progress in the restoration of the Hardham Water Supply, bringing hope to the community after recent disruptions. This morning, the company reported that the chlorine levels have stabilized, marking a significant milestone in the recovery process. As a result, the Hardham Water Supply Works is now operational.

The company’s focus now shifts to the crucial next steps of refilling the reservoirs and recharging the network. Acknowledging the need for a cautious and gradual approach, Southern Water has planned ongoing activities throughout the afternoon and evening to ensure a smooth restoration process.

During this recharge period, residents should anticipate intermittent water supply. Southern Water assures customers that these temporary interruptions are entirely normal and not a cause for concern. It is advised not to worry if water returns briefly and then disappears again during this phase. These fluctuations are an expected part of the recharge process.

Barring any unforeseen circumstances, Southern Water expects customers to see their water supply fully reinstated within the next 24 hours.

In addition, Southern Water maintains its commitment to supporting vulnerable customers. Water deliveries to those registered under the Priority Services Register (PSR) continue without interruption. For vulnerable customers who require priority access to bottled water but are not currently on the PSR, Southern Water extends an invitation to sign up for the Priority Services Register. By contacting the dedicated team at 0330 303 0368, individuals can be added to the emergency delivery list, ensuring their urgent needs are met.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Appeal for Witnesses in Great Totham Fail to Stop Collision

Man Sought in Connection with Southend Assault Investigation

Man Sustains Gunshot Wound in Shoeburyness Incident

A12 in Essex Closed Northbound Due to Collision

Firefighters Tackle Recycling Plant Fire in Wandsworth

Woman Injured as Car Fails to Stop for Police and Collides with Another Vehicle on South London Road

Fire Crews Tackle Blaze at Brighton’s Regency Square

BREAKING NEWS: Drone Activity Forces Closure of Gatwick Airport Runways

Young Child Rushed to Hospital After Falling Out of Moving Car on M25 Motorway

Two suspects were snared after specialist road crime team officers spotted a car believed to be linked to recent burglaries

A316 Closure: Surrey Police Led Incident Causes Traffic Diversion

British Holidaymaker Arrested at Majorca Airport on Suspicion of Raping Son’s Female Friend at a Hotel in Magaluf

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.