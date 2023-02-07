Update: Truck gets stuck under railway bridge in Barnham

This morning a lorry got stuck under a railway Bridge in Barnham on the B2233.

Emergency services were alerted just after 4am this morning to the incident and trains were halted until Network Rail could deem the bridge safe.

West Sussex Fire tweeted “Officers from Bognor Fire have this morning assisted in removing an HGV which became stuck under Barnham Railway Bridge. Network rail staff are currently inspecting the bridge for safety. Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible.”

at 7:30am they put out an update saying “The road under Barnham Railway Bridge has now fully reopened after a safety inspection was completed by Network rail”