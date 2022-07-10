KFRS are battling a large field fire off Church Road near Cobham that started around 6.45 p.m. this evening.

There were 15 fire engines, a bulk water carrier, four all-terrain vehicles, and a technical rescue unit on the scene.

The fire has been extinguished and the fire crews remain checking for hotspots and damping down. They are likely to remain overnight

There have been no reports of injuries, and the cause is unknown.

Because of the smoke from the incident, residents and workers in the immediate area are advised to keep their windows and doors closed as a precaution.