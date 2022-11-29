Tuesday, November 29, 2022
UPDATED: Emergency Services have been called after a woman has fallen from height from a building in Tottenham

by @uknip247

Police fire crews and Paramedics have been scrambled to Lapwing Heights in Tottenham North London.

Emergency services. were called just after 8.30am on Tuesday moring to the eighth-floor complex on Mill Mead Road following reports that a person had fallen from the scaffolding that is attached to the building.

A road closure has been put in place to allow emergency services to carry out their work.

Police Paramedics and London Ambulance “HART” Teams are understood  to have been sent to the location along with the fire services

An investigation into the full circumstance is understood to have been launched and the fact will be established later.

Officers from the Met Police will investigate on behalf of the Heath and Safety Executive if required

 

A Met spokesman said: Police were called at about 8.10am on Tuesday, 28 November to reports of a woman fallen from height in Mill Mead Road, N17.

Officers attended along with ambulance colleagues. The woman, believed to be aged in her 40s, she has been taken to the hospital and we await an update on her condition.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said:

“We were called at 8.19am today (29 November) to reports of an incident on Mill Mead Road, Tottenham.

“We sent a number of resources to the scene, including an ambulance crew, an incident response officer, a clinical team leader and members of our hazardous area response team (HART). We also dispatched London’s Air Ambulance.

“We treated one person at the scene before taking them to a major trauma centre as a priority.”

Road closures are currently in place.

Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances.

 

