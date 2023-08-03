Weather where you are

Upgrade Your iPhone 8 and iPhone X Now: iOS 17 Update Excludes Older Models

Apple users with iPhone 8 and iPhone X models are being urged to upgrade their devices before September as the upcoming iOS 17 will not be supported on these two older models. The iOS 17 update is expected to bring loads of new features to iPhones, but the iPhone 8 and iPhone X will not be able to benefit from these enhancements.

Tech experts are advising users to sell or trade in their iPhone 8 and iPhone X devices before the release of iOS 17 to maximize their value. Currently, the trade-in value for a mint condition iPhone X is around £190, while the iPhone 8 is valued at £90, and the iPhone 8 Plus at £152.

The iPhone X, released in 2017, was a significant milestone for Apple as it marked the tech giant’s ten-year anniversary smartphone. It introduced new features like Face ID and a Super Retina display, which were not present in the iPhone 8 family released at the same time.

Apple reported selling 86.3 million iPhone 8 and 8 Plus worldwide, making them highly popular smartphones. However, both models were discontinued in February 2020, and now they will not receive the iOS 17 update. This means they will not get essential security updates, leaving users vulnerable to potential security risks and attacks.

In contrast, the iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR will be the oldest devices to support iOS 17. The new operating system will bring a range of new features, including improvements to Safari Private Browsing, Apple’s child safety protections, keyboard updates, and an improved autocorrect system.

For users of the iPhone 8 and iPhone X, it is essential to consider upgrading to newer models to ensure they can continue to receive software updates and benefit from the latest features and security enhancements provided by Apple.

