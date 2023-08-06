Urgent Appeal for Information: Man Touching Himself on Train – Help Identify Suspect

Officers in England are urgently appealing for information after a 17-year-old girl reported a disturbing incident of a man touching himself inappropriately onboard a train heading to Coventry. The incident occurred on Friday, July 14, around 4pm, and police are seeking public assistance to identify the individual in the CCTV image, as he may have crucial information for their investigation.

According to the victim’s statement, she noticed the man staring at her while onboard the train. Shockingly, the man then proceeded to touch himself inappropriately while maintaining his gaze on the young girl. The distressing incident unfolded until the man disembarked at Coventry Railway Station.

In their efforts to bring the perpetrator to justice and ensure the safety of other passengers, officers have released a CCTV image of the man believed to be involved in the incident. They hope that public cooperation will help shed light on the incident and lead to the identification and apprehension of the suspect.

If anyone recognises the man in the CCTV image or has any information regarding the incident, they are urged to come forward and contact British Transport Police. Information can be provided by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference number 2300081496. Additionally, individuals who prefer to remain anonymous can reach out to Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.