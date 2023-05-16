Urgent Appeal: Gunter, an Extremely Vulnerable Adult, Still Missing After 3 Weeks

The family of Gunter is desperately seeking the public’s help in locating their son, who has been missing for three weeks. Gunter was last seen in Fishguard on April 26th, and the family’s concerns are escalating due to his vulnerable state. It is crucial that any sightings or information regarding Gunter’s whereabouts are reported to the authorities immediately.

On May 1st, Gunter was taken to the Accident and Emergency Department in Fishguard by the police to receive treatment for a head wound. After being discharged, his current whereabouts remain unknown, leading to heightened worries for his well-being. Gunter’s family emphasizes that he is an extremely vulnerable adult with mental health issues, making his situation even more critical.

Of great concern is the fact that Gunter’s medication is now three weeks overdue. The family stresses that he is in urgent need of his medication to maintain his stability and overall health. With every passing day, the anxiety for Gunter’s safety intensifies, and the search to locate him becomes increasingly urgent.

The family urges the community to keep sharing Gunter’s information and photo widely, as this can play a crucial role in raising awareness and increasing the chances of locating him. They implore anyone who may have spotted Gunter or possesses any information about his current whereabouts to contact the authorities immediately. If you have any relevant information, please call 101 and quote reference number 787, dated May 15th, 2023. Alternatively, you can message the family directly with any information that may aid in finding Gunter.

The circumstances surrounding Gunter’s disappearance are deeply distressing for his loved ones, who are desperately seeking his safe return. Their appeal to the public for assistance highlights the gravity of the situation and underscores the need for collective efforts to locate Gunter and ensure his well-being.

The family expresses their heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has shared their appeal and offered support during this challenging time. They remain hopeful that Gunter will be located soon and reunited with his loved ones. It is with the community’s help that the family can find the answers they seek and provide Gunter with the care and support he desperately needs.

Please continue to share Gunter’s information widely, and if you have any sightings or information, do not hesitate to contact the authorities or message the family directly. Your contribution could be vital in bringing Gunter back home safely.