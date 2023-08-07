Weather

Urgent Appeal: Help Locate Missing 12-Year-Old Boy in Greenwich

Police in Greenwich are urgently appealing for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 12-year-old boy named Khamari. The young boy disappeared from his home and was last seen on Sunday, August 6, 2023.

Authorities are concerned for Khamari’s safety and well-being and are seeking any information that could help locate him. If you have any details about his whereabouts or have spotted him since his disappearance, please contact the police immediately by dialling 999. When reporting, kindly provide the reference number 23MIS026249 to assist the authorities in their search efforts.

The Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) in Greenwich shared a plea on social media, asking for the public’s cooperation in locating the missing boy. They posted a photo of Khamari along with the information about the case.

The community’s vigilance and willingness to come forward with any pertinent information can be critical in reuniting Khamari with his family. If you have seen him or have any information related to this case, please don’t hesitate to contact the police as soon as possible.

Police continue their investigation and search operation, and any leads or tips from the public can make a significant difference in ensuring Khamari’s safe return.

