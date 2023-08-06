Weather

Urgent Appeal: Help Solve Horrifying Acid Attack in East Belfast

Urgent Appeal: Help Solve Horrifying Acid Attack in East Belfast
Detectives in East Belfast are urgently appealing for information and witnesses following a horrifying acid attack that occurred in the Sunwich Street area. The incident, which took place on Saturday, 5 August, has left a man in his 20s in a serious condition with burns sustained on his upper body and face.

According to Detective Inspector Angus, the police received a distressing report at approximately 6.30pm that fateful day. The victim was reportedly being pursued by a car when he decided to stop his own vehicle. In a shocking turn of events, a group of individuals emerged from the pursuing car, and one of them threw a suspected corrosive liquid over the man.

The assailants also inflicted damage on the victim’s car, smashing its rear window with a blunt object, before fleeing the scene. Emergency services swiftly responded to the incident and provided immediate medical attention to the injured man.

Detective Inspector Angus stated, “Our investigation is underway to determine who was involved and the motive behind this attack.” The police are now seeking the assistance of anyone who may have been in the Sunwich Street area around the time of the incident.

Authorities are urging potential witnesses to come forward with any information or evidence that could aid their investigation. Detective Inspector Angus made a specific appeal to individuals who may have dash-cam footage, CCTV recordings, or other relevant videos from the vicinity at the time of the attack.

People who can assist the investigation are encouraged to contact the police via the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1354 of 05/08/23. Alternatively, individuals can make an anonymous report online using the non-emergency reporting form available at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

For those who wish to provide information anonymously, they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or submit a report online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

