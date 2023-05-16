Urgent Appeal: Keith, Army Veteran, Still Missing After 9 Months

The family of Keith, a missing individual, is making an impassioned plea to the public for any information regarding his whereabouts. Keith has been missing for approximately nine months and was last seen begging in the Manchester central area, specifically on Deansgate. Described as a loner, Keith is easily recognizable by his attire, typically dressed in green army veteran pants and a jacket.

The concerned family notes that Keith carries a large rucksack, which houses his tent, also in army green. Although his recent sightings have primarily been in Manchester City Centre, there have been reports of him being spotted in Ashton-under-Lyne’s Snipe Retail Park, as well as Oldham Centre. However, it should be noted that he has not been seen in Oldham for quite some time.

Given the duration of Keith’s absence and the family’s growing concern, they implore anyone who may have encountered Keith recently or has information about his whereabouts to come forward. The family is particularly eager for any leads that may shed light on his current location, ensuring his well-being and safety.

The circumstances surrounding Keith’s disappearance are deeply distressing for his loved ones, who anxiously await news of his whereabouts. It is crucial that the community rallies together in support of the family’s plea, working collaboratively to gather any information that may assist in locating Keith.

If you have any information or believe you may have seen Keith recently, it is vital to contact the authorities or get in touch with the family as soon as possible. Your assistance could be pivotal in reuniting Keith with his concerned family.

The family remains grateful to everyone who has shown support thus far and continues to hope for a positive outcome. Their sincere gratitude goes out to those who take the time to come forward with any information that may help locate Keith and bring him back to his loved ones.

Please reach out to the family immediately if you have any relevant details or if you believe you may have encountered Keith recently. Your assistance is invaluable in helping resolve this distressing situation.