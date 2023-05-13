Saturday, May 13, 2023
Saturday, May 13, 2023

Urgent Appeal: Missing Person, Maureen, 67, from Mitcham Area

by uknip247
Urgent Appeal: Missing Person, Maureen, 67, From Mitcham Area

Police have launched an urgent search for a 67-year-old woman named Maureen, who has been reported missing from the Mitcham area. Concerns for her welfare have heightened as she has previously been found in Tooting, Wandsworth, and Surrey Quays.

Maureen, whose full name has not been disclosed, is known to gravitate towards crowded areas such as shopping centres and town centres. As Police work diligently to locate her, they are calling on the public for assistance in this urgent matter.

In a plea for information, Officers from the Met Police are urging anyone who may have seen or interacted with Maureen to come forward. If you have any relevant details or if you have spotted someone matching her description, please contact the local police by calling 101, quoting reference number 23MIS015630.

