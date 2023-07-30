Weather where you are

Urgent appeal to find missing Harrogate girl

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for the public’s help to locate 13-year-old Leah.

Leah was last seen at 1pm today (Saturday 29 July 2023), she has links to West Yorkshire and its believed that she may be in Pontefract or Leeds.

Leah was last seen wearing mint green top with spaghetti straps. She has black Nike pro shorts on and black Nike trainers with a pink tick. Leah also had a black bag and coat.

Police are currently carrying out enquiries to locate Leah but are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare. Officers are now asking anyone who may have seen Leah, or who has information about her whereabouts, to contact them immediately.

Anyone who has seen her, or has information that could assist police, is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101. If you have an immediate sighting please dial 999.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number NYP-29072023-0612 when passing information.

