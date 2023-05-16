Urgent Appeal to Locate Missing Teen Sasha Reid in Clacton

Officers are urgently seeking the public’s assistance in locating Sasha Reid, a 13-year-old girl who has been reported missing. It is believed that she may be in the Clacton area.

Sasha was last seen on the evening of Saturday, 13 May, at the McDonald’s restaurant in Clacton town centre. Concerns for her welfare have heightened, prompting exhaustive efforts to locate her. The public’s help is now crucial in ensuring her safe return.

Described as having shoulder-length brown hair, Sasha was last seen wearing black combat-style trousers and a black hooded top.

Police investigating are deeply concerned for Sasha’s well-being and are dedicating significant resources to finding her. They are now appealing to the public for any information that may assist in locating her.

If you have seen Sasha or have any knowledge regarding her whereabouts, it is essential that you contact the authorities immediately by dialling 101.

The cooperation and support of the community in the search for Sasha are greatly appreciated during this challenging time. Updates on the ongoing investigation will be provided as soon as more information becomes available.

It is of utmost importance to locate Sasha Reid swiftly and ensure her safety. Any information, even the smallest detail, may be vital in bringing her home to her loved ones.