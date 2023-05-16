Tuesday, May 16, 2023
Tuesday, May 16, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UKNIP247

Home BREAKING Urgent Appeal to Locate Missing Teen Sasha Reid in Clacton

Urgent Appeal to Locate Missing Teen Sasha Reid in Clacton

by uknip247
Missing Teenager

Officers are urgently seeking the public’s assistance in locating Sasha Reid, a 13-year-old girl who has been reported missing. It is believed that she may be in the Clacton area.

Sasha was last seen on the evening of Saturday, 13 May, at the McDonald’s restaurant in Clacton town centre. Concerns for her welfare have heightened, prompting exhaustive efforts to locate her. The public’s help is now crucial in ensuring her safe return.

Described as having shoulder-length brown hair, Sasha was last seen wearing black combat-style trousers and a black hooded top.

Police investigating are deeply concerned for Sasha’s well-being and are dedicating significant resources to finding her. They are now appealing to the public for any information that may assist in locating her.

If you have seen Sasha or have any knowledge regarding her whereabouts, it is essential that you contact the authorities immediately by dialling 101.

The cooperation and support of the community in the search for Sasha are greatly appreciated during this challenging time. Updates on the ongoing investigation will be provided as soon as more information becomes available.

It is of utmost importance to locate Sasha Reid swiftly and ensure her safety. Any information, even the smallest detail, may be vital in bringing her home to her loved ones.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Photographer Simon Mitchell has been identified as the victim of a tragic accident that occurred during a motocross event near Swindon

Teenage Boy Hospitalised After Fight Outside Chippenham Pub

Unexplained Death Prompts Crime Scene Outside Novotel Canary Wharf

Urgent Warning: Beware of Fake Scam Utilities Letters, Comments, Emails, and Telephone Calls!

Appeal for Missing Teenager Liorah Corbin from Loughton

Serious Collision in Witham: Appeal for Witnesses

Government Announces Support Package to Back British Farmers and Boost Food Security

Man Charged with Outraging Public Decency in Braintree Incident

Firefighters Tackle Roof Fire on Bridge Road in Canterbury

Off-Duty Met Police Officer Prevents Suicide on Railway

Former Children’s Holiday Camp Manager Pleads Guilty to Grooming 70+ Boys Online

Trio Arrested in Crawley Murder Investigation Remain in Custody: The victim has been identified as 32-year-old Holly Sanchez

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.