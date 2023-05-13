Urgent Appeal to Locate Person of Interest in Connection with Kings Heath Murder

Police are urgently seeking the public’s assistance in locating Kody Stephens, as he is considered a person of interest in connection with the murder of Ronique Thomas. The 33-year-old victim was tragically found with stab wounds on High Street Kings Heath in the early hours of April 26, and despite efforts to save his life, he succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

In the wake of an extensive investigation into the incident, Police have already charged a 17-year-old boy and a 20-year-old man with murder, robbery, and possession of a bladed article. However, the search for Kody Stephens, a 20-year-old male, continues, and detectives are eager to question him regarding the events surrounding Mr. Thomas’ untimely death.

Detectives are appealing to the public for any information that may assist in locating Kody Stephens. It is believed that he may be using an alternative name to avoid detection. Investigators are urging individuals who may have details regarding his whereabouts or any other relevant information related to the case to come forward.

The police have established several channels through which the public can provide information. Individuals with any knowledge concerning Kody Stephens’ location or any details pertaining to the ongoing investigation are encouraged to contact the authorities through Live Chat on the department’s official website or by dialing 101 and referencing log number 255 dated April 26, 2023.

For those who prefer to remain anonymous, Crimestoppers offers a valuable avenue to provide tips without revealing their identity. By calling 0800 555 111, individuals can provide information that may prove crucial to the ongoing investigation, assisting the police in their efforts to locate Kody Stephens and bring him in for questioning.