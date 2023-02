#EastPalestine l #Ohio Residents living within a mile of the train derailment site need to immediately evacuate due to the potential of a major explosion caused by a catastrophic tanker failure in Ohio

Residents of East Palestine, Ohio are under a mandatory evacuation order after a freight train derailment caused a massive fire. Officials say those who do not evacuate could be arrested, adding that shrapnel from any explosion could reach as far as one mile from the crash site.