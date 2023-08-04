Weather where you are

Sponsored by

Home Breaking Your Area Travel UK Missing More

Urgent: Help Find Stolen Sheep Near Dover | Kent Police Appeal

Urgent: Help Find Stolen Sheep Near Dover | Kent Police Appeal
uknip247

Share Via

FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsappTelegramEmail

Information is sought after two sheep were stolen from a field near Dover.

The theft is reported to have taken place between 11pm on 23 July 2023 and 6am the following day in a field near to the A2 in the Geddinge Lane area of Wootton.

One of the missing sheep is described as black and is a Zwartbles breed. The second sheep was also black, small and a Hebridean breed.

A third sheep was found in the field with its legs tied up.

Sergeant Darren Walshaw of Kent Police’s Rural Task Force said: ‘There is an indication nationally that this crime type is on the increase, although in Kent they still remain rare. 

‘This particular report is upsetting as the Zwartbles sheep was a pet as well so is dearly missed.

‘Anyone who has information regarding the missing sheep is asked to contact Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/134280/23.

Livestock owners are reminded to ensure their livestock are kept safe and to make regular checks on them. I would also encourage the rural community to be vigilant when out and to report any suspicious activity, including descriptions and vehicle details of those suspected to be involved in a theft offence.’

Posted in

Dover NewsNews for Kent

Today's Top Stories

BREAKING

British Transport Police Release CCTV Images in Connection with Robbery Investigation

BREAKING

Police appeal for information after girl bitten by dog in Swindon

BREAKING

Urgent: Help Find Stolen Sheep Near Dover | Kent Police Appeal

BREAKING

Murder Investigation Launched after Fatal Stabbing in Lewisham

BREAKING

Driver jailed for fatally injuring cyclist and fleeing the scene

Latest in Entertainment

BREAKING

Discover School Uniform Grant: Up to £200 Support for Parents

BREAKING

YouTube Advert Scam Exploiting MrBeast’s Branding – Warning for Parents

BREAKING

Arsenal Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale Takes Powerful Stand Against Homophobia in Football

BREAKING

Ex-Coronation Street Actress Catherine Tyldesley in Bizarre Row with Bakery Over Free Cakes

BREAKING

David Hockney’s painting of Harry Styles to go on show

Trending

BREAKING

Appeal for witnesses following Sussex hit-and-run

BREAKING

Breakthrough in Carol Morgan Cold Case: Recent Arrests and Ongoing Investigation

BREAKING

The Mystery of Georgina Gharsallah’s Disappearance: Haunting Unsolved Case in West Sussex

Where to now?

Subscribe to our daily email news updates
Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

© 2023 uknip.co.uk| All Rights Reserved |

@2023 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.