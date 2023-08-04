Urgent: Help Find Stolen Sheep Near Dover | Kent Police Appeal

Information is sought after two sheep were stolen from a field near Dover.

The theft is reported to have taken place between 11pm on 23 July 2023 and 6am the following day in a field near to the A2 in the Geddinge Lane area of Wootton.

One of the missing sheep is described as black and is a Zwartbles breed. The second sheep was also black, small and a Hebridean breed.

A third sheep was found in the field with its legs tied up.

Sergeant Darren Walshaw of Kent Police’s Rural Task Force said: ‘There is an indication nationally that this crime type is on the increase, although in Kent they still remain rare.

‘This particular report is upsetting as the Zwartbles sheep was a pet as well so is dearly missed.

‘Anyone who has information regarding the missing sheep is asked to contact Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/134280/23.

‘Livestock owners are reminded to ensure their livestock are kept safe and to make regular checks on them. I would also encourage the rural community to be vigilant when out and to report any suspicious activity, including descriptions and vehicle details of those suspected to be involved in a theft offence.’