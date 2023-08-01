Weather where you are

Urgent Safety Warning Issued as Two Teenagers Electrocuted on Scottish Railway

Officers have issued an urgent safety warning after two teenagers were electrocuted in separate incidents on the railway in Scotland this past weekend. The tragic accidents, which occurred on Saturday, July 29, and Sunday, July 30, have raised concerns about the risks associated with trespassing on railway tracks.

The first incident involved a 14-year-old boy who climbed onto the top of a stationary freight train between Carfin and Holytown. Tragically, the teenager reached out and touched the overhead line, resulting in a serious electrocution. He was rushed to the hospital, where his injuries are believed to be life-changing, and he remains in a serious condition.

The following day, another victim, a 17-year-old boy, was found by a member of the public on a footpath close to the railway line at Murrayfield, Edinburgh. Police believe that he sustained electrocution injuries after gaining access to the tracks. He, too, was taken to the hospital and his injuries are described as life-changing.

Officers have already informed both victims’ families and are providing them with the necessary support during this difficult time.

Detective Chief Inspector Marc Francey expressed his concern over the incidents and urged parents and carers to be vigilant. He emphasised that the railway is not a playground, and the consequences of trespassing can be catastrophic. Modern trains can reach speeds of up to 125mph, and the overhead lines carry extremely high currents of electricity 24/7, posing an immediate threat to anyone who comes into contact with them.

In light of the upcoming school holidays, Detective Chief Inspector Francey called on parents and carers to have open conversations with their children about the dangers of the railway. The British Transport Police (BTP) and Network Rail’s “You vs Train” campaign highlights the devastating consequences of trespassing on the railway and aims to raise awareness about the potential risks.

The campaign website, http://www.youvstrain.co.uk, provides vital information about railway safety and serves as a resource for educating both young people and adults about the dangers associated with trespassing on tracks.

