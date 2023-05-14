Urgent Search Underway for Missing 13-Year-Old Girl from Thamesmead

Police Appeal for Public Assistance in Locating Sajda

Police in London have launched an intensive search for 13-year-old Sajda, who went missing from Thamesmead yesterday. Urging the public to remain vigilant, police are requesting immediate contact via emergency services at 999 if she is spotted.

Sajda was last seen wearing black trousers, a black coat, and a white t-shirt. It is believed that she may be travelling on buses in and around Central London. Authorities have issued a plea to the community, asking for their assistance in locating the missing girl.

The Greenwich Metropolitan Police Service took to social media to spread the word about Sajda’s disappearance. In a tweet, they posted a photograph of Sajda and provided details of her last known appearance. They requested anyone with information or sightings to contact emergency services at 999, quoting CAD 7818/13MAY23.

The post from Greenwich MPS read, “#Missing | Can you help us find 13 y/o Sajda, missing since 13th May from #Thamesmead. Last seen wearing black trousers, black coat, and white t-shirt. We believe she may be travelling on buses in and around Central London. If seen, please call 999 and quote CAD 7818/13MAY23.”

As the search intensifies, authorities are urging members of the public to come forward with any information that could aid in locating Sajda. Cooperation from the community is vital in ensuring the safe return of the missing girl.

Concerns for Sajda’s well-being are growing, and her family and friends are anxiously awaiting her safe return. Updates on the search efforts will be provided as new information emerges.

Anyone who has information regarding Sajda’s whereabouts or may have seen her is urged to immediately contact the police. The prompt action and involvement of the public are crucial in reuniting Sajda with her loved ones and ensuring her safety.