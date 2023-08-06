Weather

Urgent Warning to Dog Owners: Vet’s Alert After Mischievous Pup Swallows Fish Bones at Beach

Dog owners have been issued an urgent warning by vets after a mischievous pup had a near-disastrous encounter with fish bones during a beach trip. Denver, an adorable sprocker spaniel known for his love of mischief and chewing on loo roll cardboard, was rushed to the hospital when he swallowed sharp fish bones he scavenged at the beach.

The incident occurred when Denver’s owner, Samantha Wilkie, briefly turned her back, and the curious pup swiftly devoured the fish bones he found lying on the shore. The bones lodged in Denver‘s tummy, causing concern among his owners and veterinarians. Denver was at risk of a perforated colon and toxic shock due to the sharp bones’ presence in his intestines.

Fearing for Denver’s well-being, Samantha took him to Vets Now, where he was placed on a drip to prevent dehydration. The veterinarians administered laxatives to encourage bowel movement and dislodge the bones, but the bones remained firmly lodged, leaving the five-and-a-half-year-old pup increasingly anxious and distressed.

As the situation became critical, the decision was made to sedate Denver and administer stronger laxatives. Finally, the treatment succeeded in clearing Denver’s clogged intestines, removing a significant number of fish vertebrae.

Emergency Vet Dave Leicester, head of telehealth at Vets Now, has issued a warning to all dog owners about potential hazards when taking their pets to beaches this summer. He emphasized the risk of sharp fish bones and the potential for puncturing essential organs in dogs.

Vet nurse Amy Webster, from Vets Now Worthing, praised Denver’s bravery during the procedure and expressed relief that he made a full recovery. She applauded Samantha for taking swift action and remaining calm and patient throughout the process. Clogged intestines can have severe and sometimes fatal consequences for dogs, making it essential for owners to be vigilant and cautious.

Fish bones, in particular, can be highly sharp, presenting a greater risk of organ puncture compared to other types of bones. Dr. Leicester urged dog owners to be mindful of their pets’ surroundings during beach trips and to prevent them from scavenging potentially dangerous items.

Denver’s tale serves as a crucial reminder for all dog owners to prioritize their pets’ safety and be attentive to potential hazards, especially when enjoying outdoor activities. With proper care and vigilance, such incidents can be avoided, ensuring the well-being and happiness of our beloved four-legged friends.

