US rock ‘n’ roll band Aerosmith has announced their farewell tour to commemorate more than five decades of performing together

The band, whose members are now all in their 70s, has been known for their chart-topping hits such as “Dream On,” “Walk This Way,” and “I Don’t Want To Miss A Thing.” In a star-studded video featuring famous friends such as Dolly Parton, Eminem, and Sir Ringo Starr, the band revealed the news on Monday.

The tour, which will have 40 show dates, will begin on September 2, 2023, in Philadelphia and end on January 26, 2024, in Montreal. The band will perform a New Year’s Eve show in their hometown of Boston, but no dates have been announced yet for a UK/European tour.

Guitarist Joe Perry, 72, said in an interview with the Associated Press, “I think it’s about time…It’s kind of a chance to celebrate the 50 years we’ve been out here. You never know how much longer everybody’s going to be healthy to do this.” He also mentioned that it has been a while since they have done a full tour and they are eager to get back on the road.

Last year, the band cancelled part of their Las Vegas residency when their lead singer, Steven Tyler, entered rehab. Tyler, 75, stated in a statement to AP, “We’re opening up Pandora’s Box one last time to present our fans with the Peace Out tour. Be there or beware as we bring all the toys out of the attic. Get ready.”

Aerosmith was formed in Boston, Massachusetts in 1970 and has sold 150 million records worldwide, as well as winning four Grammys. The band was also known for their wild and hedonistic lifestyles, just as much as their riffs. They were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2001, the same year that they performed at the Super Bowl halftime show.