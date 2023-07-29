US Tourist Assault Update: Father Emerges from Coma, Sons Grateful for Irish Support

The sons of Stephen Termini, the US tourist who was seriously assaulted in Dublin last week, have shared hopeful news about their father’s condition. Stephen Termini, a 57-year-old man from Buffalo, New York, was attacked by a group of youths on Store Street, leaving him with severe head and facial injuries, including damage to one of his eyes.

Michael and Jesse Rizzuto, the sons of Stephen Termini, arrived in Ireland on Thursday and have been at their father’s bedside at Beaumont Hospital in Dublin. According to the Rizzuto brothers, their father has come out of a coma, marking a positive development in his recovery.

Speaking to RTÉ News, Jesse Rizzuto expressed cautious optimism about their father’s progress, saying, “We’re taking it basically one hour at a time. He is making slight improvements that we’re very happy with and he’s showing some good signs of having a strong resilient body.”

Michael Rizzuto confirmed that their father’s recovery is moving in the right direction, but he also acknowledged that it is a slow process.

The severity of the damage to Stephen Termini’s eye remains uncertain, and medical professionals are closely monitoring his condition. The Rizzuto brothers expressed their trust in the medical team’s expertise, stating that they are leaving the matter in their capable hands.

The assault on their father has deeply affected the Rizzuto brothers, who admitted to being shocked by the incident. They are still coming to terms with the reality of the situation, expressing their disbelief that such an unfortunate event could happen to their family.

However, they have been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support and compassion from the people of Ireland. Thousands of people have come forward to donate tens of thousands of euros to help fund the brothers’ journey to be with their father during this challenging time.

“The donations, we never expected a turnout like this,” said Jesse Rizzuto. “Everybody that’s donated has left us comments as well, like so sorry or all the best for your family, and this isn’t what Ireland is really like, and the people don’t stand behind that, and it’s amazing.”

The Rizzuto brothers expressed their gratitude to the generous donors and the entire Irish community for standing in solidarity with their families. They have visited the site where the attack took place, describing the experience as “mind-blowing” and highlighting the importance of raising awareness about such incidents.

As Stephen Termini continues his recovery journey, the Rizzuto brothers remain hopeful and thankful for the support they have received. They emphasised that the compassion and kindness shown by the people of Ireland have made a significant impact during this difficult time.