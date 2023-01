Firefighters were called to reports of a partial building collapse on Stoke Newington High Street.

Scaffolding at the front of a range of shops and masonry from the roof has fallen into the pavement.

Around 20 people have been evacuated from properties via the rear of the building.

People have been asked to avoid the area.

UThe Brigade was called at 0928. Fire crews from Stoke Newington and surrounding stations are at the scene.