In recent weeks, detectives in east Kent have received a number of reports about threats to post intimate videos or fake photographs of victims online.

Recent victims have been teenagers or people in their early twenties, but blackmailers may target people of all ages.

Sextortion is a cyber-enabled crime in which victims are enticed to perform sexual or intimate acts that are then recorded by the perpetrators.

Those who are after them then threaten to make the footage public or share it with the victims’ families unless they pay.

In other cases, offenders threaten to create intimate photos of victims using photos found online.

Earlier this month, a teenager in Canterbury was coerced into performing a sex act before the perpetrator threatened to send it to family and friends.

Another Thanet-area teen was talked into providing a photo of themselves, which they were told would be superimposed onto a picture of a naked body and shared unless they transferred money earlier this month.

‘These incidents are being investigated with the goal of bringing offenders to justice,’ said Detective Sergeant Vanessa Law of Kent Police.

‘Incidents of this nature are unfortunately occurring across the country, but following a series of reports in east Kent, we are taking this opportunity to remind people of ways they can avoid becoming a victim.

‘I would also encourage parents to talk to their adolescent children about the risks and how they can protect themselves.’

‘Victims of unreported crimes should contact the police.’ Officers take such reports seriously, and each case will be handled confidentially with no judgement rendered.’

To avoid becoming a victim, follow these steps:

• Be extremely cautious about who you befriend online, especially if you intend to share anything intimate with them.

• The attractive person in the video chat could have been coerced. A profile photo may be of someone completely different, or it may not represent the person’s true location. You could do a reverse image search for the profile image to see if it appears elsewhere on the web but in a different context, such as a stock photo of a model or a background.

• Even with people you know, it is still best not to share intimate images or sexual acts online. Videos can be recorded, images can be saved or screenshots made from them, and they can all be easily shared and copied online. Once images are published, they are extremely difficult to remove. If it’s happened to you, don’t panic. You may feel ashamed or embarrassed, but remember that you are a victim of organised crime, that you are not alone, and that confidential help is available.

• Do not pay. The criminal may still publish the compromising images, or they may return to you for more money.

• Take screenshots of any usernames, emails, contact information, or other information relating to the suspect.

• Cut off all contact with the blackmailers.

• Please contact us. You can do so by contacting Kent Police via any of the non-emergency methods listed here: https://www.kent.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us/.

• If you are under the age of 18, contact an adult you trust right away. They will back you up. You can also contact CEOP (the police Child Exploitation and Online Protection Command), which can be found at https://www.ceop.police.uk/ceop-reporting.