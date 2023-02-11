Police Are Seeking The Public’s Help After A House And Car Were Targeted By Vandals.

Officers received reports that two youths had smashed an axe into a car roof before smashing a living room window.

They are believed to have attended in a white Transit van on Smithhurst Street in Newthorpe.

One of the suspects was wearing a light-coloured tracksuit and the other was wearing a dark hoody.

The incident happened in Robina Drive in Giltbrook, just after 6pm on Wednesday 25 January.

PC Bailey Stackhouse, who is investigating the incident, said: “This was a horrifying ordeal for the couple living at the address.

“Thankfully no-one was injured during this frightening incident, but the victims were left very shaken by what happened.

“Two unknown suspects have decided to target their home and their car for no apparent reason, and it is imperative we find those responsible.

“As part of our inquiries we are asking for the public’s help and urging anyone with information to call the police. We’d also particularly like to hear from anyone who may have recorded CCTV or dashcam footage around the time of this incident.

“Please tell us what you know, it could be the vital bit of information that helps us find those who were involved.”

Anyone with information can call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 569 of 25 January 2023, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.