Vehicle being chased by Armed Police officers ploughs head on into Bus in Hackney East London

A vehicle involved in a Police pursuit has crashed on Median Road Hackney into a loaded London bus.

An investigation has been launched after the vehicle was being pursued by armed officers from the Met Police.

Officers made a request for the vehicle to stop and it refused and failed to stop on Tuesday evening just before midnight.

After making off from armed officers the driver drove head-on into the N242 bus causing serious damage to the bus and his vehicle.

Armed officers swiftly moved in and arrested the driver and others who were in the vehicle they have been taken to a nearby Hormeton hospital for a check-up and now remain in custody.

Those on the bus and the driver escaped without injury.

A large police closure has been put in place affecting routes

A number of road closures have been put in place at Lower Clapton Road in both directions along with Median Road in Hackney.

A closure is likely to be in place for some time and drivers are being requested to seek an alternative route.

The Met Police has been approached for comment