Wednesday, January 4, 2023
Wednesday, January 4, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Vehicle being chased by Armed Police ploughs head on into Bus in Hackney East London
Home BREAKING Vehicle being chased by Armed Police officers ploughs head on into Bus in Hackney East London

Vehicle being chased by Armed Police officers ploughs head on into Bus in Hackney East London

by @uknip247

A vehicle involved in a Police pursuit has crashed on Median Road Hackney into a loaded London bus.

An investigation has been launched after the vehicle was being pursued by armed officers from the Met Police.

Officers made a request for the vehicle to stop and it refused and failed to stop on Tuesday evening just before midnight.

Vehicle Being Chased By Armed Police Ploughs Into Bus Full Of Passengers In Hackney East London

Vehicle being chased by Armed Police ploughs head on into Bus in Hackney East London

After making off from armed officers the driver drove head-on into the N242 bus causing serious damage to the bus and his vehicle.

Armed officers swiftly moved in and arrested the driver and others who were in the vehicle they have been taken to a nearby Hormeton hospital for a check-up and now remain in custody.

 

Those on the bus and the driver escaped without injury.

A large police closure has been put in place affecting routes

 

A number of road closures have been put in place at Lower Clapton Road in both directions along with Median Road in Hackney.

A closure is likely to be in place for some time and drivers are being requested to seek an alternative route.

 

The Met Police has been approached for  comment

 

 

RELATED ARTICLES

ITV1 and ITVX have announced a blockbuster array of entertainment to kick...

Iceland Foods is recalling Mars Dessert Bar because it may contain peanuts...

A teenager has been arrested after another teenager was stabbed in Sutton...

Police in Salford are appealing to identify a man they wish to...

Police are appealing for information following a report of robbery which occurred...

Officers are searching for a missing 13-year-old from Dunstable

A woman from Walney has been convicted of perverting the course of...

Police are appealing for information about a robbery and assault in Curteys...

County Lines Drug Dealer from Eastbourne sentenced to 39 months in prison

West Sussex Fire responds to cars electric ablaze at a residential property

Troy Smith from Mid-Sussex wanted on recall to prison

Person struck by car after a verbal altercation in McDonalds

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"