Vehicle tester and traffic examiner strike: April to June 2023

Some Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) staff who are members of the Public and Commercial Services (PCS) and Prospect unions are planning to take strike action during April 2023, May 2023 and June 2023. This includes:

vehicle standards assessors

specialist vehicle standards assessors

traffic examiners

vehicle examiners

There is different guidance about driving examiner strikes in April 2023.

The strike action is part of national industrial action by the PCS and Prospect unions over pay, pensions, jobs and redundancy terms.

When the strike will be held

The strikes will affect different parts of Great Britain at different times.

Dates Areas affected Unions taking strike action Monday 17 April and Tuesday 18 April North-east England and Scotland PCS Thursday 20 April and Friday 21 April North-west England and Yorkshire and the Humber PCS Monday 24 April and Tuesday 25 April East of England, East Midlands, West Midlands and parts of London PCS Thursday 27 April London, south-east England, south-west England and Wales PCS Friday 28 April All areas of Great Britain PCS Wednesday 10 May All areas of Great Britain Prospect Wednesday 7 June All areas of Great Britain Prospect

The strike action on Wednesday 10 May and Wednesday 7 June 2023 is likely to affect DVSA’s vehicle services including:

MOTs for heavy goods vehicles (HGVs), buses and trailers

MOT demonstration tests (specialist tests for people qualifying as an MOT tester)

vehicle approval tests

DVSA does not expect the strike action on other days to affect MOTs for HGVs, buses and trailers, but will not know for certain until the strike action takes place.

MOTs for cars, vans and motorcycles

MOTs for cars, vans and motorcycles are not affected by the strike action. They will be taking place as planned.

Services for MOT testers

If you’re an MOT tester with an MOT demonstration test booked on the dates of the strike action, you should still go for your appointment, unless DVSA contacts you to tell you not to go.

Not all vehicle examiners are union members, and even if they are, they might choose not to go on strike.

DVSA will automatically rearrange your demonstration test if it cannot go ahead because of the strike action.

MOTs for HGVs, buses and trailers

You should go to your vehicle test appointment as planned if it’s on the date of strike action.

Not all DVSA staff are union members, and even if they are, they might choose not to go on strike.

If your MOT cannot go ahead

You will need to book another appointment with an MOT centre if your test cannot go ahead because of the strike action.

Find an MOT centre for HGVs , buses and trailers.

Tell DVSA if you cannot book a new test if both of these apply to you:

you have contacted your local test centres and have been unable to book a test

your MOT expires this month or has already expired

Report that you cannot book an HGV, bus or trailer MOT.

If you manage an ATF

Contact your network business manager if a vehicle standards assessor has not attended your site within 15 minutes of the scheduled start time.

To help customers with a test booked, DVSA encourages you to contact them directly once you know if their test will be affected.

Vehicle approval tests

You should go to your vehicle approval test appointment as planned if it’s on the date of strike action, unless DVSA contacts you to tell you not to go.

Not all specialist vehicle standards assessors are union members, and even if they are, they might choose not to go on strike.

If your vehicle approval test cannot go ahead DVSA will automatically rebook your vehicle approval test for you if it cannot go ahead because of the strike action.

You’ll be sent the new details. You do not need to contact DVSA.