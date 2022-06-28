After a police officer was stabbed in the arm and neck, the 31-year-old woman was charged with attempted murder.

Venice Burgess, of Courthill Road, Lewisham, south-east London, will appear in Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday after being injured while on duty shortly after 12.30am on Monday.

The officer was responding to reports of an assault at a home in Lewisham when he sustained non-life threatening stab wounds,

Burgess is also charged with threatening a person in a public place with an offensive weapon, causing actual bodily harm and criminal damage.