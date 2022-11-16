Venues in Dover and Deal have been given awards recognising their work promoting safer socialising in the district

Best Bar None is an accreditation scheme being introduced by Kent Police with the support of Dover District Community Safety Partnership.

It sees safety standards put in place at pubs, clubs and bars with the aim of reducing alcohol-related crime and encouraging safety in the night-time economy.

Following the scheme’s introduction in the district, six venues were given awards at a ceremony at Dover District Council on Tuesday 15 November 2022.

The Duchess, The Eight Bells, The Cricketers and The Elephant and Hind, which are all in Dover, as well as The Sir Norman Wisdom and the Queen Street Tap in Deal, were all presented with awards.

The certificates were presented by Dover District Commander Chief Inspector Paul Barrell and Cllr Oliver Richardson, Dover District Council’s Cabinet Member for Community, who is Chairman of the Dover District Community Safety Partnership.

Chief Inspector Barrell said: ‘Kent Police is committed to protecting everyone in the county and we have been working on schemes to make sure women and girls feel safe whether out and about, at work or home.

‘A vital part of this is our work, alongside partner agencies, ensuring bars and clubs take steps to look after their customers and encourage responsible socialising.

‘I would like to congratulate those venues whose work was recognised at this week’s event, and urge other pubs and bars to get involved to help keep the district safe.’

Cllr Oliver Richardson said: ‘We are delighted to work with Kent Police to make these awards, and to promote this scheme recognising community safety standards and helping everyone know they can enjoy a safe night out.’

The scheme is supported by Dover Partnerships Against Crime (DPAC); a group of retailers, pubs, transport operators and schools which work together to reduce crime and anti-social behaviour.

The Best Bar None scheme, which is supported by the Home Office and drinks industry, is currently being introduced around Kent with the support of partner agencies.

After agreeing to join the scheme, businesses work closely with Kent Police, local councils and other establishments to reduce crime and work to keep their communities safe.

Venues must demonstrate their competency in four key areas: venue management, staff training and care, customer safety and welfare, and customer service and community. Signs are given to accredited venues.

