Vicki Savage joins DASA as an Innovation Partner for the East of England

Following from our earlier announcement DASA is pleased to appoint Vicki Savage as the new Innovation Partner for the East of England. Vicki will meet with suppliers in the region to learn more about their innovations and to provide advice and guidance on working with DASA, and wider opportunities.

To ensure our Innovation Partners can continue to support local innovators across the UK, we are pleased to make several changes:

Vicki Savage joins us to cover the East of England.

Clare Green, has moved from East of England to cover Yorkshire & The Humber.

Anna Taylor, who has been covering both the North East and Yorkshire & The Humber, will now focus solely on the North East.

DASA is committed to supporting innovators from all across the UK to work on Defence and Security challenges. These changes will ensure that all nine regions of England, along with Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, will have access to dedicated support from our Innovation Partners. This is part of DASA’s commitment to ensure that we find and fund the very best ideas, no matter where and who they come from.

A warm welcome to Vicki Savage

Vicki’s career covers a range of Defence activities, with 22 years in the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl), starting in the Chemical Biological Radiological (CBR) Division, Vicki undertook several opportunities to increase her experience by undertaking secondments at the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) and Australian industry partners, working across Whitehall departments and undertaking operational analysis roles in support of deployed operations.

Vicki has experience supporting the Army and UK Strategic Command as a Science Gateway for Medical, Veterinary and Personnel capability areas. In this role, she was embedded with the military customer to understand capability challenges and support the development of Science and Technology (S&T) solutions.

Vicki said:

I am enthusiastic about finding the best innovative ideas to accelerate potential solutions for Defence and Security challenges. Having worked in a range of roles, including deployed in operational theatres, I appreciate how the UK innovator community can make a difference to our service and security personnel. I take great pride in seeing how DASA can support our innovator communities to progress through the Technology Readiness Levels (TRLs), helping them to commercialise and access Defence supply chains and showcasing their ideas to our Defence and Security customers for exploitation. I am delighted to be the new Innovation Partner for the East of England region, and I am looking forward to building my networks and supporting this important economic region. The East of England region is a rich source of innovative technology solutions with fantastic potential to address a number of vital unmet needs for our UK defence and security end-users. I am thrilled to be able to play my part in helping to turn cutting-edge ideas into exploitable innovations, which will make our world a safer place, and build UK prosperity.

DASA’s network of regional Innovation Partners is available to give advice to suppliers about their ideas and how they can best engage with DASA. Find out more.