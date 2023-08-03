Victim Reports Inappropriate Touching at University of Kent – Man Charged

A Canterbury man is to appear in court accused of carrying out a sexual offence and breaching his stalking protection order

On Wednesday 15 March 2023, a woman reported she had been inappropriately touched over clothing outside a building at the University of Kent campus in the city.

Babatunde Odukoya, 27, of Blean Common, Canterbury, was charged with one count of sexual touching and seven counts of breaching a stalking protection order by entering the university grounds between Thursday 1 December 2022 and Friday 17 March 2023.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Folkestone Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 3 August.

Click here for further information, advice and support relating to Violence Against Women and Girls. This page also includes details on how Kent Police is tackling offences including domestic abuse, stalking, harassment and other forms of violence.

If you have been a victim of violence and wish to report an offence, click here.