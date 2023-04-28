Victims of stalking are being urged to contact the police at the earliest opportunity

The plea comes during national Stalking Awareness Week, seven days of events and activities to raise awareness an issue that can have a devastating impact on victims’ lives.

Nottinghamshire Police takes a very proactive approach to stalking investigations and moves quickly to arrest and interview suspects.

It also employs specialist staff to safeguard victims and manage the progress of cases.

Stalking offences are defined by a pattern of fixated, obsessive, unwanted and repeated behaviours aimed at a specific individual or individuals – in person or through remote means such as social media.

Victims may be followed or spied upon, and may also receive large amounts of unwanted correspondence or gifts.

Detective Chief Inspector Jo Elbourn, Stalking Lead for Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Stalking has an appalling impact on victims’ lives which can be long lasting. We are determined to do all we can to help them achieve justice and get their lives back on track.

“Policing has changed a great deal in this regard in recent years, and I really am proud of the work we are doing to support victims and hold offenders to account.

“As well as securing convictions through the court, we also have other options at our disposal to protect victims and stop what is happening to them.

“These include the use of civil court orders including add Stalking Protection Orders to restrict the movements and behaviour of suspects.

“I understand that people can be reluctant to contact us – sometimes because they aren’t sure that what’s happening is serious enough to warrant police action, and sometimes because they feel we won’t be able to help.

“But there really has never been a better time to contact us about stalking. We understand the issue better than we ever have and are more able to help victims more effectively than at any point in the past.”

DCI Elbourn also leads a monthly multi-agency safeguarding clinic for victims who are deemed to be at the highest risk. The forum is complemented by academic experts, psychologists and specialist support workers and is convened to bring about coordinated and targeted support for those who need it most. She and her team have also commenced a new internal training programme to insure all officers know what to look for and how they can help.