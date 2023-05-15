Victims Praised for Their Courage as Rapist is Jailed Over a Decade Later

Two victims have been hailed for their bravery after providing crucial evidence that led to the conviction and imprisonment of Thomas Prince, a rapist who committed the crimes over a decade ago. Prince, 26, raped both victims separately in June 2011 and December 2012. The victims, who were unknown to each other, independently contacted the police in 2020 to report the assaults.

During the trial at Leicester Crown Court last month, it was revealed that both victims had been raped by Prince after meeting him for the first time. One victim disclosed that she had consumed alcohol, which enabled Prince to take advantage of her, while the other victim stated that she had explicitly refused consent but was overpowered.

Following the trial, Prince, formerly residing on Western Road, Leicester, was found guilty of four counts of rape. On Friday, 5 May, he was sentenced to nine years and three months imprisonment at the same court.

Detective Constable Rachael Lee, the investigating officer, commended the victims for their immense strength and courage in providing evidence during the trial. She acknowledged the ongoing trauma they had endured since the horrific incidents occurred.

DC Lee stated, “To stand up in court and recount your ordeal in front of a jury takes an unbelievable amount of courage, but ultimately in this case, it meant that Prince is now facing the consequences of his crimes. I hope the outcome has provided them with a degree of closure.”

In addition, DC Lee encouraged other victims of sexual offences to come forward, emphasizing that the investigation had indicated the possibility of other individuals who may have suffered at the hands of Prince. She assured potential victims that they would be supported by specially-trained officers and urged anyone with relevant information to contact the police.

It is essential to remember that victims of sexual offences are granted automatic, life-long anonymity under the Sexual Offences Act. Naming or providing information that could identify a victim is a criminal offence.

This case serves as a reminder that justice can still be achieved even years after a crime has been committed. The determination and bravery of the victims, coupled with the diligent work of the police, have ensured that Thomas Prince is held accountable for his heinous acts. The hope is that this outcome will inspire other victims to come forward and bring their perpetrators to justice.