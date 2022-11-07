Villages surrounding Tunbridge Wells are experiencing a total loss of water as a result of a power outage at the treatment facility

A power outage on Friday prompted multiple malfunctions at a water treatment plant, resulting in the site’s closure that has effect 8,000 homes business and a hospital

Since the problem emerged, technicians have been on-site at the South East Water treatment plant.

Two water stations have been set up in The Fowlers Car Park on Rye Road in Hawkhurst, and the other at the Dale Hill Hotel and Golf Club in Wadhurst.

Another station opened at Northiam Village Hall in Rye at 12.45pm.

Customers can also easily register for SEW’s Priority Service, which is designed to assist needy people in receiving much-needed assistance and support.

The water stations will be open till 9 p.m. today.

“Thank you for your continued patience as our staff strive to restore supplies after a power outage caused serious difficulties at one of our water treatment works this weekend,” said a representative for South East Water.

“We’re very sorry to our customers in Matfield, Goudhurst, Pembury, Kilndown, Hawkhurst, Northiam, Sandhurst, and nearby parts of Kent and East Sussex who are still experiencing low pressure or no water today,” said Nick Bell, South East Water Incident Manager.

“A power outage on Friday triggered multiple failures at one of our water treatment plants, resulting in the site being shut down.”

“Our professional Technicians have been on site 24/7 working on repairs to get the facility back up and running as soon as possible, however this is taking time due to the site’s complexity and industrial size.”

“Because the treatment works has been offline for a few days now, our inventories of treated drinking water in the vicinity have declined dramatically, hurting supplies.”

A bottled water station has been established at:

Fowlers Car Park is located at Rye Road and Dickens Way in Hawkhurst, TN18 4PQ.

Northiam Village Hall is located at Frewen Close, Northiam, Rye, TN31 6AF.

“Our workers are out and about, proactively giving bottled water to the most vulnerable customers on our Priority Services Register.”

“During these crises, our free Priority Services ensure that our most vulnerable customers receive as much assistance and support as we are able to provide.” Customers can register and learn more about our services by visiting southeastwater.co.uk/priority.