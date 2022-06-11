Raymond Whitwell avoided Germans for a week in occupied France after missing the Dunkirk evacuation. He went on to fight in North Africa and Arnhem. Morgan did gardening work for him for £10 an hour, but he asked for small loans on several occasions. Mr Whitwell gave him his bank card because he thought he was trustworthy, but he was withdrawing hundreds of pounds each time for alcohol and gambling. It wasn’t until Mr Whitwell received his bank statement that he realised Morgan had been withdrawing money from his account. Mr Whitwell, with the assistance of neighbours, called the police, and Morgan was apprehended. During a search of his home, police discovered a brown envelope addressed to Mr Whitwell, inside which was a medal commemorating the Battle of Britain’s 80th anniversary. Morgan had 42 prior convictions for over 80 offences, many of which were for theft and alcohol-related offences dating back to the mid-1990s. He was sentenced to 15 months in prison, with the judge calling him “disgraceful.”