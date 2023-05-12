Friday, May 12, 2023
Violent Man Sentenced to Prison for Abusing and Controlling Woman in Maidstone

A man from Maidstone, Charlie Spice, has been sentenced to two years and two months imprisonment after subjecting a woman to abuse and control in a relationship.

The 20-year-old pleaded guilty to charges of coercive and controlling behaviour, inflicting grievous bodily harm, and threatening a person while in possession of a knife at Maidstone Crown Court.

Charlie Spice entered into a relationship with the victim and gradually sought to exert influence over every aspect of her daily life. This included dictating her clothing choices, issuing threats if she worked late, and interrogating male friends. The victim’s health significantly deteriorated as a result of Spice’s actions, leading her to end the relationship after several months.

However, the abuse did not stop there. In May 2022, Spice threatened one of the victim’s relatives with a kitchen knife when they accompanied her to collect some belongings. The following month, he launched an unprovoked and targeted assault on one of the victim’s friends in a Maidstone nightclub, causing a broken jaw that required ongoing treatment.

PC Alex Bagnall, a member of Maidstone’s Victim-Based Crime Team, commended the victim’s courage in ending the relationship and reporting Spice’s appalling behaviour to the police. Several witnesses also came forward to support the case against Spice, ensuring that he is held accountable for his actions.

Described as a violent bully, Spice used threats and control tactics to dominate and manipulate the victim. The court recognized the seriousness of his offences and handed down a substantial prison sentence as a consequence.

