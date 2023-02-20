A violent rapist who stabbed a man in the street during a street fight and repeatedly abused a schoolgirl has been imprisoned

Solomon Campbell had been arguing with his victim for days before things escalated on March 6, 2022.

He then stabbed the man in the chest on Liverpool Street in St Ann’s before walking away.

The 22-year-old victim suffered serious injuries.

Officers later discovered Campbell, who claimed to be someone else. His ruse was discovered, however, by police, who recognised his distinctive tattoos and arrested him.

Campbell, of Sneinton, appeared in court on Monday (20 February) after pleading guilty to grievous bodily harm.

He was sentenced to three years in prison.

The 34-year-old was also sentenced for sexually assaulting a schoolgirl on multiple occasions. Campbell was exposed after the girl bravely came forward to tell police what was going on with her.

Campbell was found guilty of three counts of raping a child and causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity after a five-day trial.

He was sentenced to 16 years in prison, ordered to comply with a sexual harm prevention order, and placed on the sex offenders register for life.

“Campbell is a violent child rapist who could very easily have ended a man’s life in a senseless street fight,” said Detective Constable Kate Waters, who led the sexual assault investigation for Nottinghamshire Police.

“The young victim in this case showed immense courage not only in coming forward to report what happened to her, but also by having the bravery to stand up during a crown court trial to explain what happened to her to a judge and jury.

“I hope that this sentence brings her and her family some closure and peace, and that it also serves as a warning to other victims of sexual abuse that we will always listen to you and do everything in our power to bring those responsible to justice.”

“Campbell is now a convicted rapist, but we could have easily ended up as a murder as well when he decided to plunge a knife into the chest of his victim,” said Detective Constable Daisy Hough of Nottinghamshire Police.

“As he starts a very long jail sentenced I hope he takes some time to think about the impact his actions have had on his victim it gives him the time to think about the impact his appalling actions have had on both of his victims.

“I also hope that this case sends a clear message to those who believe it is acceptable to carry and use a knife. It isn’t, and we will do everything we can to hold those responsible accountable.”