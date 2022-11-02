Violent thug behind bars after beating a woman unconscious before smashing through door of house she’d ran to for refuge

A violent thug is behind bars after beating a woman unconscious before
smashing through the door of a house she had ran to for refuge.
Daniel Chapman, 26, punched, kicked and choked his victim until she
momentarily lost consciousness as a result of the prolonged attack in April
this year.
Following the sickening assault, which lasted up to 45 minutes, the victim
managed to run to a nearby house for help.
But Chapman followed her, smashing the door by kicking it before continuing
the appalling violence.
When police arrived on the evening of April 10, the victim – who Chapman
warned would be killed – was covered in blood and had bruising to her body
and face.
Chapman, of Rose Crescent, Whitburn, was detained and later pleaded guilty
to making threats to kill, assault and causing criminal damage.
On Friday (October 28), he appeared at Newcastle Crown Court and was jailed
for five years and two months, with a three-year extended licence period.
Detective Constable Gemma Clark, of Northumbria Police, said: “The victim
in this case has shown incredible bravery ever since she was put through
this terrible ordeal.
“It is because of her courage, patience and cooperation that her attacker
has now been rightly brought to justice and handed a significant spell
behind bars.
“There is absolutely no place for violence like this in our communities,
and we are absolutely committed to ensuring perpetrators are taken off our
streets. Chapman has shown he cannot be trusted to live in a lawful society.
“I sincerely hope this outcome offers the victim some comfort, and that her
amazing bravery can inspire other victims of violent offences to come
forward and contact police.
“As a Force, we will not tolerate violent crime and will use every tactic
at our disposal to bring effective justice against those who commit such
heinous offences.”
If you have been a victim of crime, report it to police via the ‘Tell Us
Something’ page of our website or by calling 101. In an emergency, or if a
crime is taking place, always ring 999.
You can also pass on information anonymously via independent charity
Crimestoppers by ringing 0800 555 111.
