Violent thug behind bars after beating a woman unconscious before smashing through door of house she’d ran to for refuge

A violent thug is behind bars after beating a woman unconscious before

smashing through the door of a house she had ran to for refuge.

Daniel Chapman, 26, punched, kicked and choked his victim until she

momentarily lost consciousness as a result of the prolonged attack in April

this year.

Following the sickening assault, which lasted up to 45 minutes, the victim

managed to run to a nearby house for help.

But Chapman followed her, smashing the door by kicking it before continuing

the appalling violence.

When police arrived on the evening of April 10, the victim – who Chapman

warned would be killed – was covered in blood and had bruising to her body

and face.

Chapman, of Rose Crescent, Whitburn, was detained and later pleaded guilty

to making threats to kill, assault and causing criminal damage.

On Friday (October 28), he appeared at Newcastle Crown Court and was jailed

for five years and two months, with a three-year extended licence period.

Detective Constable Gemma Clark, of Northumbria Police, said: “The victim

in this case has shown incredible bravery ever since she was put through

this terrible ordeal.

“It is because of her courage, patience and cooperation that her attacker

has now been rightly brought to justice and handed a significant spell

behind bars.

“There is absolutely no place for violence like this in our communities,

and we are absolutely committed to ensuring perpetrators are taken off our

streets. Chapman has shown he cannot be trusted to live in a lawful society.

“I sincerely hope this outcome offers the victim some comfort, and that her

amazing bravery can inspire other victims of violent offences to come

forward and contact police.

“As a Force, we will not tolerate violent crime and will use every tactic

at our disposal to bring effective justice against those who commit such

heinous offences.”

If you have been a victim of crime, report it to police via the ‘Tell Us

Something’ page of our website or by calling 101. In an emergency, or if a

crime is taking place, always ring 999.

You can also pass on information anonymously via independent charity

Crimestoppers by ringing 0800 555 111.