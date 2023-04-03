Visitors were evacuated today due to a fire alarm at London’s busiest museum

Monday, April 3, 2023
One perplexed visitor to the Natural History Museum took to social media to inquire as to why they had been temporarily evacuated.

“What’s going on with the emergency evacuation?” they tweeted. According to the Natural History Museum, the fire alarm was caused by work being done in the basement.

Everyone has returned to the museum, and everything is back to normal. The Natural History Museum in South Kensington received 4,654,608 visitors in the last year, a 196% increase over the previous year. This represented a return to pre-pandemic visitor levels.

This makes the Museum the most visited indoor attraction in the United Kingdom, and the second most visited attraction overall, after Windsor Great Park.

