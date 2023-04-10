Vodafone customers in the UK are experiencing broadband internet service outages, with more than 2,700 complaints reported on Downdetector

Vodafone is investigating and has apologised for the inconvenience, with dedicated teams working to restore connectivity.

This follows a similar issue experienced by Virgin Media O2 on Tuesday, with over 50,000 customers reporting problems.

Vodafone has also faced customer anger over mid-contract price increases and the timing of the outage.

The actual number of affected users is unclear, given that they require alternative access to the internet to report the issue.

Vodafone has confirmed that its 5G mobile network is not affected.