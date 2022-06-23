Waitrose Frozen Cooked & Peeled Jumbo King Prawns and Essential Frozen Cooked King Prawns are being recalled because they may contain raw, uncooked prawns. The presence of raw, uncooked prawns makes this product unsafe to consume.

Specifications of the product

Waitrose Frozen Cooked and Peeled Jumbo King Prawns 200g Batch code VN394

All date codes up to and including June 2023 are best before the end.

Frozen Cooked King Prawns, Pack Size 250g

VN394 is the batch code.

All date codes up to and including February 2024 are best before the end.

If you purchased any of the products listed above, do not consume them. Instead, return them to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.