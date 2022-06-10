No Result
View All Result
The bacteria can cause illness and diarrhoea, as well as meningitis in severe cases. People over the age of 65, pregnant women, and those with compromised immune systems are especially vulnerable.
Product Specifications
Pack weight: 125g
Date of expiration: 11/06/22
Do not consume this product; instead, return it to a Waitrose store for a refund.
Get real time update about this post categories directly on your device, subscribe now.
No Result
View All Result
© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy and Cookie Policy
.