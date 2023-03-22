Thursday, March 23, 2023
Thursday, March 23, 2023

Wales adopts Check, Challenge Appeal process

by uknip247

The new system replaces making a proposal to alter the valuation of your non-domestic property

Regulations have been passed in the Senedd which enable Wales to move the Check, Challenge and Appeal process.

From 01 April 2023 ratepayers in Wales will be required to follow the Check Challenge Appeal process and will use the VOA’s Check and Challenge digital service. Ratepayers can set up a Business Rates Valuation Account to:

  • Check the rateable value (RV) of their property
  • Tell the VOA if their property details need changing
  • Tell the VOA if they think their rateable value is too high.
  • Appoint an agent to deal with their business rates on their behalf

If you are a ratepayer in Wales

You will need to set up Business Rates Valuation Account and claim your property (or properties).

The system will guide you, setting out the information you need to provide.

Any outstanding proposals or appeals on the 2017 rating list will be processed through the previous system of appeals.

