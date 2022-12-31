Walmer lifeboat has announced that in the King’s first New Year Honours List, their Operations Manager Denis Brophy has been awarded an MBE for Services to the RNLI

Denis began his service, as a shore helper as they were known then, in 1967. During his time at the station he has held the roles of D Class crew and helm, emergency mechanic, second coxswain and coxswain of the Rother Class lifeboat Hampshire Rose until the boat was withdrawn from service in 1980, Atlantic senior helm, Deputy Launch Authority and now Lifeboat Operations manager, a post he has held since 2001. During his 55 years of service, Walmer’s lifeboat has been involved in 1,257 launches, aided 1,429 people and saved 313 lives.
Speaking after hearing about the award Denis said, ‘As you can imagine this is a great shock and very unexpected. I am both very moved, humbled and surprised that the RNLI has considered me worthy of such an honour. All I have ever done is to try and do my best for Walmer lifeboat and the Institution. To see the station thrive and everyone there develop in their roles has been a reward in itself for me. However, I am extremely grateful to the people who put me forward to be considered for this award and those who put together the evidence for the citation. It is a true honour to accept this award on behalf of everyone at Walmer Lifeboat Station both past and present.’