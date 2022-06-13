After receiving an immediate paging at 1.16pm, Walmer RNLI Lifeboat launched at 1.23pm on Sunday to reports of three people in the water off Kingsdown.

The three were discovered safely ashore after arriving at the scene and landing on the beach.

After ensuring everyone’s safety, the crew relaunched to recover the drifting kayak and return it to the beach. When participating in sea activities, it is critical to wear buoyancy aids, according to water safety advice. At 1.48 p.m., the lifeboat than returned to port.