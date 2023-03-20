Monday, March 20, 2023
Monday, March 20, 2023

by uknip247
Wandsworth Road In London Has Been Closed Following A Fatal Collision Involving A Pedestrian

A major London road has been closed in both directions, and an investigation has been launched after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle late Monday evening and died at the scene.

Following reports of a serious life-changing collision just before 11 p.m. on Wandsworth Road in South West London, emergency services were called.

A large number of police ambulances as well as the London air ambulance were all dispatched to the scene.

Several local bus routes have been diverted while the investigation is carried out by a collision scene specialist from the Met Catford garage.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes while the closure is in effect and will last for several hours.

The Metropolitan Police and London Ambulance Service have been contacted for comment.

More to come.

