Wanted Appeal: Jamie Hegarty, Leeds

Police are appealing for information on Jamie Hegarty, who is wanted by police in connection with a residential burglary in Leeds in which a car was stolen.

Hegarty, who is 23, is from the Beeston area of the city and also has links to Cottingley.  

He is described as being about 5ft 8ins tall and of slim build, with tattoos on his right arm and his right hand.

Numerous enquiries have been made to locate Hegarty, who is also wanted for offences of theft from a vehicle and business burglary.

If you can assist in locating him then please contact the Leeds District Crime Team on 101, or by using the live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online. 

