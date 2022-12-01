Thursday, December 1, 2022
Wanted Man Arrested In Bentley Travelling At 140 Miles An Hour On The M25 Near Heathrow After Being Pursued By 4 Police Forces
Wanted man arrested in Bentley travelling at 140 miles an hour on the M25 near Heathrow after being pursued by 4 Police forces

The driver of this Bentley failed to stop for Dorset  Police traffic officers and was pursued into #Hampshire where road Policing officers from Hampshire took over. Due to the very high speeds (In excess of 140mph) and the direction the driver was headed Surrey police were primed to assist. The chase happened just after 4am on Thursday, December 1st.
The driver joined the #M25 and just prior to #Heathrow an opportunity was presented and officers used tactics to stop the vehicle. The driver was discovered to be disqualified and also wanted. He has been arrested for multiple offences and the car was seized.
Great teamwork between multiple forces resulted in taking a dangerous driver off the road.

