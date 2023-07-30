Wanted Sexual Offender Kolawole Oladetoun Remains at Large as Police Launch Manhunt

Detectives have issued an urgent public appeal for information on the whereabouts of Kolawole Oladetoun, a man who was recently found guilty of six sexual offences but failed to appear at Harrow Crown Court for his sentencing.

Oladetoun, 36, was convicted in his absence on July 27 of disturbing and distressing incidents of sexual misconduct towards women on various trains and public transport within London. The incidents date back to October 2020 and include disturbing acts of exposure and lewd behaviour. A warrant has now been issued for his immediate arrest.

The troubling offences committed by Oladetoun include exposing himself and masturbating in front of female commuters on multiple occasions. The incidents took place on various train routes, from Kentish Town to Kew Gardens, alarming and terrorising the victims.

Detective Sergeant Brittany Armstrong, leading the investigation, expressed grave concern over Oladetoun’s behaviour, stating, “Oladetoun is a clear danger to women and girls, and we are urgently trying to locate him as soon as possible so he can be returned to court for sentencing.”

Police believe that Oladetoun may have connections not only within London but also in Stafford and Lincolnshire. He is known to utilise temporary accommodations, including hostels and Airbnb properties, making it crucial for the public to be vigilant and report any potential sightings or information to the authorities immediately.

The released image of Oladetoun might not accurately represent his current appearance, as detectives suspect that he may have shorter hair now. Therefore, members of the public are encouraged to report any information, even if the individual they encounter does not entirely match the photograph.

Detective Sergeant Armstrong appealed to the public for assistance, saying, “I would urge anyone with any information as to his whereabouts to get in touch with us as soon as possible by texting 61016 quoting reference 284 of 28/07/23. If you see him, please do not approach him but call 999 quoting the same reference number. Alternatively, you can call 0800 555 111.”